CHASSELL – Mich. – A Chassell man is facing multiple charges after a tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to a release from Michigan State Police (MSP), its Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced charges against 18-year-old Kyle Edward Britz of Chassell on Monday.

MSP said following the tip, evidence led them to where Britz was living. Using a search warrant, authorities collected digital evidence. After reviewing the evidence, Britz was charged with six county of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, and three counts of of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated.

Britz was arraigned in 97th District Court on Wednesday, July. 20.

RESOURCES

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.