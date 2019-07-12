MARQUETTE — Preparation is underway for the 18th Annual Blueberry Festival, set for Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Marquette.

Washington and Front Streets will be bustling with sidewalk sales, food vendors, artists, demonstrations, pony rides, inflatable arcade games, and activities for children and families. Downtown restaurants will satisfy your cravings for blueberry fare, from blueberry pizza to blueberry beer, while many downtown shops offer will offer “blue” specials.

Music fills the streets as live musicians perform throughout the day. Enjoy the melodies of Chris Valenti from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by Bayou Chocolat from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Troy Graham from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Jason Elsenbroek from 5:30 p.m to 6:45 p.m.

Center Stage at Washington and Front Streets will rock with the live music of the “Blueberry Jam” by local favorites the Union Suits from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., DSP (The Darrell Syria Project) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Will Kilpela & Friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., State 51 Band from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Flat Broke Blues Band from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Banitt South Ziegner Trio from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional entertainment includes karate demonstrations by Spirit Warrior Karate Academy at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the popular Youth Talent Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by the Superior Arts Youth Theater.

The 18th annual limited edition festival posters will be available for $10 each at select downtown businesses and at the information booth on the day of the event.

For more information on the Blueberry Festival, call the Marquette Downtown Development Authority at 906-228-9475 or visit www.downtownmarquette.org.