MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The public along with Northern Michigan University students enjoyed a night with the Natives Friday night.

The 19th annual First Nation Food Taster was held at the Jacobetti Complex at the NMU campus.

This event had indigenous-style food, live music, and a silent auction for those who attended.

Bazile Panek, President, Native American Student Association said, “This event is very important for the public to attend and for students on campus as well. It’s exciting to be able to experience these indigenous and colonized foods that have been almost whipped off of the earth honestly. These recipes have been missing and we’re bringing these back together to enjoy that and see what it might have been like to live in this land thousands of years ago.”

Friday night’s menu consisted of venison meatballs, a native wild rice, pecan encrusted whitefish, and numerous smoked fish options.