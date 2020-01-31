1st Annual K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Races February 22

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday, February 22 will be the 1st Annual K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Race at the K.I. Sawyer Sled Hill.

Volunteer set-up begins at noon, registration starts at 1:00 p.m., sledding beings at 2:00 p.m. and the awards ceremony will be at 5:00 p.m. There will be individual kids and adult races as well as group races.

Ryan Lipinski, the coordinator of the event spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the day all entails.

For more information you can contact Lipinski via Facebook Messenger or by phone at (724) 859-9549.