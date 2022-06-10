MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana.

According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old boy driving the car told the deputy that there was a firearm under the driver’s seat and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

The deputy searched the vehicle and located the firearm, alongside 1,276.5 grams of raw marijuana and evidence indicating the intent to distribute.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Drug Bust

A second firearm, one with the serial number scratched off was located in the possession of a 24-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were both arrested and transported to the Marquette County Jail. Deputies requested several charges for the two, including Possession With Intent to Distribute THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for the 17-year-old boy.

The 24-year-old has the following charges requested against them: Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felony Bail Jumping.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol and a deputy from the City of Montello Contract.