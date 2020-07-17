2 COVID-19 cases linked to Marquette 4th of July beach gathering

This photo has been blurred slightly so as to not personally identify any of those who may or may not have been exposed of COVID-19.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) announced on Friday that through contact tracing two confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to individuals who were present at McCarty’s Cove beach on the 4th of July weekend.

The MCHD is suggesting anyone who attend the beach gathering to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic.

According to the release from the MCHD, “This event demonstrates the fact that outdoor social gatherings, even among asymptomatic young people, can cause community transmission of COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should: