2 COVID-19 cases linked to Marquette 4th of July beach gathering

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) announced on Friday that through contact tracing two confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to individuals who were present at McCarty’s Cove beach on the 4th of July weekend.
The MCHD is suggesting anyone who attend the beach gathering to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic.
According to the release from the MCHD, “This event demonstrates the fact that outdoor social gatherings, even among asymptomatic young people, can cause community transmission of COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:
- Stay home if they are sick
- Wash their hands frequently
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Disinfect commonly touched surfaces
- Wear a mask or cloth face covering when visiting public places
- Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands
- Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing
