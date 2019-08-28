2 men arrested for multiple Armed Robberies in Marinette

MARINETTE — Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that clearance by arrest has been made in two recent armed robberies in the county.

On July 8th, the Stephenson National Bank & Trust in Pembine was held up at gunpoint by a male subject who got away with stolen cash. Previous to this robbery, an attempted bank robbery occurred days before involving a male subject of similar stature and suspect vehicle in Escanaba.

Then on July 15th, another bank robbery occurred in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin (Chippewa County). Following this robbery, a pursuit of the suspected robber ended with his arrest.

The suspect arrested and connected to these multiple bank robberies has been identified as Jason Burgett, 42, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The FBI has advised that this case will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Office.

On August 10th, the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store in Coleman, Wisconsin was held up by a male who threatened to use a firearm. The suspect fled on foot and it was believed he left the area in a vehicle.

Investigative efforts with several other agencies eventually lead to the arrest of Martin Bub Jr., 50, of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Bub is currently lodged at the Winnebago County Jail in Wisconsin, on a parole violation.

The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office is preparing a criminal complaint charging Bub with armed robbery. He will eventually make a court appearance in the Marinette County Circuit Court.

Sheriff Sauve would like to commend the fine investigative work done by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office investigators. These investigations involved multiple agencies and law enforcement partners from various levels.