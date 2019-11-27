Closings
2 men burned in oil well explosion in north-central Michigan

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been burned in an explosion at a north-central Michigan oil well.

Missaukee County sheriff’s officials say the 65-year-old and 56-year-old men were part of a crew servicing the well Tuesday in a secluded area of Norwich Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Undersheriff Aaron Kearns said Wednesday the men were taken to a nearby hospital, then transported to one with a burn unit in Flint. He says their conditions and what caused the blast aren’t known.

