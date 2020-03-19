2 more coronavirus deaths in southeast Michigan

UNDATED (WOOD) — Michigan has seen its second and third deaths linked to coronavirus, both on the southeast side of the state.

One of the patient was an 81-year-old at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Henry Ford Health System announced Thursday morning.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that another patient at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, a woman in her 50s with preexisting health problems, also died.

The deaths are Michigan’s second and third linked to coronavirus. On Wednesday, Beaumont Health said one of its coronavirus patients in Wayne County, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, had died.

“This is a sobering reminder about how critical it is to prevent the spread of the infection,” Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Henry Ford Health System, said of the death in a statement. “We must continue to urge our families, friends and neighbors to take the recommended steps to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable patients — namely the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.”

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

Widespread social distancing initiatives are in effect across Michigan, including a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms. When in public, you shouldn’t shake hands or stand too close to others. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

You should also follow common-sense health practices, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. And, of course, you should stay home when you’re sick.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

As of midday Wednesday, Michigan had recorded 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the majority of them in southeast Michigan. Seven are in Kent County, one in Montcalm County and one in Ottawa County. Updated data will be available this afternoon.