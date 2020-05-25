2 Traverse City area visitors test positive for COVID-19

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Two out-of-state visitors who visited the Traverse City area during the holiday weekend have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Traverse City Ticker reports the two travelers were symptomatic during the weekend stay with family. In a post on Facebook, the news outlet reports one of the visitors was taken to the hospital and the other is now in quarantine in a hotel room.



The Grand Traverse County Health Department says because the pair of visitors are not residents, they will not count as positive cases in the county. However, six others in Grand Traverse County who had contact with the visitors are now self-quarantining and will be monitored for 14 days.

Monday, the Grand Traverse County Health Department said its COVID-19 case count remains at five deaths, 23 positive cases, six probable cases and 14 recoveries.

The health department said county and city leaders continued the first weekend for retailers, bars and restaurants to reopen “successful and with very few notable incidents or violations.”

Residents, businesses and visitors to the Traverse City area are encouraged to follow state health guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Staying 6 feet apart

• Wearing masks

• Limiting social gatherings to 10 people

• Continuing basic prevention measures like frequent hand washing

• Following workplace safety protocols.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

The governor lifted some restrictions, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people and retail and auto showrooms to open by appointment only starting Tuesday. Medical, dental and veterinary procedures will be allowed starting May 29.