2019 CTE meeting

MARQUETTE — The State of Michigan has a unique program aimed at spreading awareness for careers in the trades.



The Career and Technical Education committee met this afternoon in Marquette to discuss their goals for vocational education in the Upper Peninsula.



For more than 5 years, the CTE group has been reaching out to high schools and colleges to promote education for skilled trades jobs.



The focus of the group is to help high school students make good career decisions.



Stu Bradley, Chair of the Career and Technical Education Committee says, ”so many kids don’t really have a clue. They may all think that they have to go to a four-year college, but maybe they should be doing something different. Fixing cars, welding, or working in a health care industry.”



The program will give students real-life work experiences in hopes of preparing them for their future jobs.



“This is giving them the opportunity to job shadow, do internships in areas they never would have had a chance before. It’s really opening their eyes to a whole lot of availability and very good paying jobs”, continues Stu Bradley.



Committee members say since the group started there has been a 16 percent increase in the number of students taking CTE classes.