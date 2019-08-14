2019 Harley-Davidson raffle to benefit Bay Cliff Health Camp

LITTLE LAKE – The 2019 Raffle to win a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle will take place on August 17th at the American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake. Drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. Winner need not be present.

The event will feature motorcycles, local music, food, and Harley-Davidson/H.O.G. merchandise with all proceeds going to Bay Cliff Health Camp. This is one of the oldest and most successful fundraisers for Bay Cliff.

Anyone interested in the event can check baycliff.org/harley for more information, including the option to add it to Google/iCal calendars.

Tickets are still available to purchase for $5 anywhere the drawing poster is present or by calling Bay Cliff at (906)345-9314.

Bay Cliff Health Camp is a nonprofit 501(c) committed to enriching the lives of individuals living with disabilities through programs that foster health, happiness, and greater independence.