2019 Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to send your gifts to your friends and loved ones before Christmas day. Here is a list of holiday shipping dates you need to know for your packages to arrive in time.

Whether your sending your gifts through UPS or Amazon, we put together a list of shipping deadlines for you to help make your lives a little easier and to not worry if your family members will receive their gifts before the big day.

UPS: Dec. 13 is the last day to send some UPS Ground packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

USPS: First-Class Mail Service Dec. 20, Priority Mail Service Dec. 21, Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 23, USPS Retail Ground Dec. 14

Amazon: If you’re an Amazon prime member, Dec. 22 is the last day for free delivery and Dec. 23 is the last day for free one day delivery.

