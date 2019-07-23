2019 Marquette Garden Tour starts Thursday

MARQUETTE — The annual tour of gardens in Marquette returns for the 26th year this week.

It’s Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Rain or shine.

There are six stops on this self-guided tour, with a map of the gardens included.

Flowers aren’t the only thing people will get out of the tour.

Barb Kelly, Vice President of the Beautification and Restoration Committee says, “Gardening is really important because it has to do a lot with well-being, it has a lot to do with a sense of community, it has a lot to do with beautification. And when we first started there weren’t many gardens in Marquette, there weren’t many public plantings. It has turned out to be very inspirational, it draws people from all over the U.P.”

Tickets for the tour are $10, and children under 12 are free.

The proceeds made from the tour are used to buy and maintain the petunias and other flowers along South Front Street.

Tickets are available at local businesses until Thursday.

You can purchase at Forsberg’s A New Leaf, Garden Bouquet, FlowerWorks, Lutey’s, Nagelkirk, The Landmark Inn, and All Seasons Floral and Gifts.

You can also buy tickets at the garden sites on the day of the tour.

For more information on the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee, click here.