2019 NMU Football Schedule Released

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Football has released its 2019 season schedule which features five home games.

The season kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, with the Wildcats hosting McKendree University. The game is rematch of last season narrow loss at the Bearcats to start the season and is the first home season-opener since the 2014 season.

NMU then heads to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin the following week, September 14 to take on the Falcons. The Wildcats won the first-ever meeting between the two teams 27-22.

On September 21, the team will open Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by hosting Davenport University on Homecoming at 1 p.m. This past season, NMU fell in overtime at Davenport and will look to defeat the Panthers in the Superior Dome after winning 24-14 on Homecoming during the 2017 season.

The Wildcats will then head to defending GLIAC Champ and the 2018 National Runner-up, Ferris State University on September 28 to finish the first month of the season.

October gets started with a 1 p.m. home matchup against Wayne State University on October 5. NMU scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to beat the Warriors 34-24 for the first road win of the Kyle Nystrom era and the first win over Wayne State since 2014.

The battle for the Miner’s Cup takes place October 12 at Michigan Technological University. Last year’s matchup came down to the final minute and is the fifth-straight year the final score was within one possession.

Grand Valley State University then comes to the Superior Dome for the second-straight season. The Lakers made the NCAA Division II Playoffs last season.

NMU will host Saginaw Valley State University on November 9 with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The matchup is highlighted as it will be the first time new offensive coordinator, Dan Fodrocy will take on his former team. The last time the two teams played in the Superior Dome, the game was decided in the final minute.

The 2019 season will finish at Ashland University. It will be the second year in a row that NMU finished their season at Ashland.

The Wildcat opponents combined for a 62-51 overall record in 2018 and two teams reached the NCAA Tournament. The 2018 squad set a school record for rushing yards in a season and will look to continue their growth on defense after allowing 107 yards of offense fewer than just two years ago. The have also reduced the yards rushing allowed by 121 yards per game.