2019 U.P. Football All-Star game recap: Brimley, Negaunee, North Dickinson & Others Get Donations

MARQUETTE – The 2019 U.P. Football All-Star Game continued its giving ways by announcing which U.P. high school football teams will receive donations from the game this year. The Brimley, Negaunee and North Dickinson football programs will each receive $1,000, to be used for anything that benefits the football program.

“When this game was started, it was always a goal that we would eventually be able to donate directly to all of the high school football programs throughout the U.P.,” said Todd Goldbeck.

The schools are picked at random each year. Once a school has been selected, that school will be removed from the lottery until all other schools have been chosen once, then the selection process starts over again.

“The lottery is a very fun way to select the schools,” said Goldbeck. “Every program is eligible, and it does not matter how successful the team is; everyone has a chance and gets a turn. It is very important that all U.P. programs are supported, so that each school can maintain a competitive team. I was very pleased to hear that all three schools that were chosen have specific plans for the donations and they will help their football programs in a positive way. That is what the U.P. Football All-Star Game is all about.”

“This game would not be possible without the schools providing a positive environment for all of these student-athletes to succeed. Giving back to their football programs will hopefully help each school continue their individual football tradition’” states Goldbeck.

In addition to the three schools selected, the Black and Red All-Star head coaches will each receive half of the footballs used during the week leading up to the game. There are 24 new footballs each year, so both All-Star head coaches (Scott Syrjala-Westwood and Cody Kangas-Manistique) get to each take home 12 footballs, which were only used for one week.

Also, all of the practice jerseys are donated to U.P. football programs. There is a full set of navy blue jerseys that will go to Sault Ste Marie High School, and the royal blue jerseys are being given to Brimley High School. The practice jerseys have the school name printed on them and are their school colors.

Other notable donations included more than 1,500 pounds of food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, as well as cash donations to the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame to sponsor an annual scholarship and Bay Cliff Health Camp.

The 50/50 raffle at the game was $1,240 total, so the winning individual received 50% ($620), while the All-Star Game 50% ($620) was donated to the West Iron County Schools for their assistance in selling tickets.

Goldbeck said, “When the game is over, I always want to be in a position to say, ‘The All-Star Game did very well again this year. That means we gave back to many different groups/schools and the players had fun throughout the week, while also reinforcing some important life lessons they can take moving forward in their lives.’ That is what All-Star Week is all about. I think we accomplished that again this year.”

Next year’s game is set for Saturday, June 27, 2020.

After 12 years of the U.P. Football All-Star Game’s existence, the following notables have occurred:

-The U.P. Football All-Star Game has been in existence since this current group of players entered 1st grade

-Every football program in the U.P. has been represented by a player at least once

-1,041 players have participated in the game

-89 coaches have participated in the game

-Ishpeming, Menominee & Negaunee have had the most players participate in the game (51)

-23 schools have received a $1,000 cash donation to their football programs

-20 schools have received a full set of practice jerseys

-384 footballs have been donated to various schools throughout the U.P.

U.P. organizations have received donations from the game

-Bay Cliff Health Camp, Beacon House, Daniel Olson Memorial Scholarship Fund, YMCA Strong Kids Program, Marquette Dance Team, Negaunee, Ishpeming & West Iron County Booster Clubs for helping with the 50/50 Raffle

-11,500 pounds of food collected and donated to the Beacon House & St, Vincent de Paul Food Pantries

-A $500 scholarship has been sponsored each year for the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame ($6,000 in 12 years)

Totals: More than $90,000 in cash and equipment donated to various U.P. schools in 12 years of the U.P. Football All-Star Game.