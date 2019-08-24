2019 Veteran Appreciation Fishing Day Boat Parade

MARQUETTE — With over seventy boats, the South Shore Fishing Association hosted their annual Veteran Appreciation Fishing Day.

The day starting this morning at 8 a.m. with veterans heading out on the water for a nice long morning of fishing.

At 1 p.m. the veterans concluded their day with a boat parade along Mattson Lower Harbor Park, with HarborFest patrons waving them on and thanking them for their service.

The veterans showed off their fish as they rode by and it looked like these men and women had a great day on the water.