2020 Kids Count examines child well-being in Michigan’s 83 counties

Profiles examine economic security, food access, healthcare and more at state and county level

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2020 Kids Count online data profiles examine child well-being at the state as well as the county level.



The data released today from the Michigan League for Public Policy’s Kids Count in Michigan Project looks at 16 child well-being indicators for each of the state’s 83 counties.



“The policy and funding needs of Michigan kids will be more important than ever in the months ahead as the Legislature may have to make substantial cuts to the state budget while also helping distribute more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief for the state,” said Kids Count in Michigan Project Director Kelsey Perdue.



The profiles look at four categories including Economic Security, Education, Family and Community, as well as Health and Safety.



In looking at county trends in the data, 80 counties saw a decrease in child poverty, 79 counties saw a decrease in teen births, and 55 counties saw a decrease in young adult poverty since 2010. The profiles also show that 57 counties saw an increase in high school graduation rates over the trend period.



The data does not include the impact of COVID-19 on the state which will have a significant impact on Michigan parents and their kids.

Economic Security : Since 2010, Michigan children age 0-17 living in poverty has improved from 23.4 percent in 2010 to 19.3% in 2018. That still means that nearly 1 in 5 Michigan children live in poverty, a rate that is far too high. Looking at what it really costs to make ends meet, almost 1.7 million Michigan households—42.3 percent—were living in poverty or below the ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) threshold in 2017, an increase over the past decade

Over the trend period, 62 counties saw an increase in households below the ALICE threshold and 68 counties saw a decrease in students scoring proficient in Grade 3 English Language Arts on the M-STEP.



“The Kids Count data is intended to be an advocacy tool as well as an informational one, and the project achieved several big wins over the past year,” Perdue said. “We helped successfully pass ‘Raise the Age’ to stop automatically treating all justice-involved 17-year-olds as adults. With criminal justice reform, key 2020 budget investments and other important policy decisions, lawmakers have shown that they can put political differences aside to work for common sense and the common good. We hope that collaboration can continue to tackle the problems facing Michigan kids before, during and after the COVID-19 crisis.”