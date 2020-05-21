2020 Marquette Area Blues Fest canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Citing concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, the Marquette Area Blues Society Board of Trustees has voted to cancel the 2020 Marquette Area Blues Fest. The festival was scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Chief among the board’s reasons were concerns for the safety of attendees, volunteers and artists due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, specifically regarding the safety of large gatherings. The board also cited the potential loss of revenue due to financial hardships as another key factor in the decision.

The board stated that the headline acts that had already been signed have all expressed an interest in returning to the festival in 2021. The trustees also voiced the hope that blues fans will help out their favorite local and national musicians during these times by supporting their online concerts and purchasing their music or merchandise.

The board announced that advance tickets already purchased for the 2020 Blues Fest will be honored at the 2021 festival. For more information, contact MABS President Mark Hamari at ham@charter.net or (906) 235-9690.

