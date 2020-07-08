2020 U.P. Fall Beer Festival canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Brewers Guild announced Wednesday that it has decided to cancel the U.P. Fall Beer Festival scheduled to take place Sept. 12 in Marquette.

This is the third festival canceled this year by the Guild due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we will once again be unable to gather and celebrate local beer with friends and family, but it is for their safety and that of our communities that we made this decision,” says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. “We look forward to next year’s U.P. Fall Beer Festival on September 11, 2021.”