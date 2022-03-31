SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – For one day every year, thousands of people flock to Sault Ste. Marie to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Soo Locks during the annual Engineers day.

“It is the one day that you can go beyond those fences,” Linda Hoath, Executive Director of Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “You can be in between the MacArthur and the Poe lock and you can have a ship going each way. Especially those 1000 footers, they are just mammoths and then you can even have a smaller one on the other side on the MacArthur. They’re just inspiring just to see those ships and know that that’s commerce, that’s people’s jobs, and what they’re carrying belongs to the whole United States, Canada, and other countries. You just have to think about how great it is and people just love it. We have so many people that come in that day and it is just so awesome.”

And looking at the locks isn’t the only the City of Sault Ste. Marie has planned for the day.

“The International Bridge people will be down there and explaining things and we are also going to have vendors right here on the City property,” Hoath said. “There will be an art show-type thing with vendors. So you’re going to have that and then you can go over to the Coast Guard Base and you can go in there and you can see what they do. Our Coast Guard is extremely important to who we are here. Then you can go just down another block and a half you can go down to the new Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and it’ll be open from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. That is something new and you’ll be able to see it the importance of the river and the water and all the things that we have here.”

Engineers Day will welcome visitors into the Soo Locks facility and across the locks from 9 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. on Friday