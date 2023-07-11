NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Iron Industry Museum kicked off their Tuesday Afternoon Programs on July 11 with Ukrainians in the Upper Peninsula, taught by Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Michigan University.
This program was the first of six held over the next six weeks at the museum. Troy Henderson, a historian with the Michigan History Center, says the museum’s goal is to help the public learn more about the rich Upper Peninsula history.
“It has been a staple of this museum for decades, where we invite local scholars, researchers, authors to present on their works and, whether it be a book or a film or research, this would be Upper Peninsula history-wide topics,” said Henderson. “Not just focused on the Iron Industry Museum or iron mining, but where we can invite scholars to really present their findings on the history of the Upper Peninsula.”
The programs run until August 15. All programs begin at 2 P.M. in the museum auditorium. Admission is free. Below is a full, detailed list of this year’s programs.
- July 11: Ukrainians in the Upper Peninsula
Presented by Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., Northern Michigan University
- July 18: The Irontown Documentary Screening and Q&A
Presented by Dan Korhonen and John Scheibe, independent filmmakers
- July 25: Company Centered Culture: Paternalism on the Marquette Iron Range
Presented by Alexandria A. Penn, Ph.D. candidate, Wayne State University
- August 1: Saving Our Theater Documentary Screening and Q&A
Presented by Dan Korhonen, independent filmmaker
- August 8: Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers Documentary Screening and Q&A
Presented by Dwight Brady, Ph.D., Northern Michigan University
- August 15: Women of the Watch: Keepers of the Light
Presented by Anna Marck, playwright and performer