NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The prize for guessing which day a replica mineshaft head-frame will fall through the ice has been steadily growing. The Negaunee Lions Club has announced tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Teal Lake Melt-Down, and provided some interesting numbers for us to see.

The contest will donate 50% of the ticket sales to charity, and the other half goes to the winner. Tickets are worth $5 each and the entry form allows for up to 20 entries. To win, you have to be the closest person to guess the exact time the head-frame falls through the ice.

The club also gave us a list of the winning dates and prize amounts over the past five years:

2019: $1,508 won, melt-down on 4/26 at 12:18 p.m.

2020: $1,579 won, melt-down on 5/3 at 12:37 a.m.

2021: $2,188 won, melt-down on 4/5 at 3:18 p.m.

2022: $2,431 won, melt-down on 4/3 at 6:19 p.m.

2023: $2,586 won, melt-down on 4/29 at 4:08 p.m.

The winning entry must be bought at least 48 hours prior to the melt-down. You can visit their website for the contest rules and to buy tickets.