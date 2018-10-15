2,100 students registered during SOS college tour

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

More than 2,100 students at 18 Michigan colleges and universities registered to vote and ask questions about the voting process during a tour of the Mobile Office this fall, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today.

“During our 3,000-mile 2018 Voter Registration Drive, we provided students with the opportunity to register to vote conveniently while on campus, and we’re pleased so many students took advantage of our Mobile Office’s availability,” Johnson said. “In addition, we did nearly 900 additional transactions, for a total of more than 3,000 transactions during the tour.”

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 6 general election was Oct. 9, the day the tour concluded.

The highest turnouts came from University of Michigan at Ann Arbor where the Mobile office performed 388 transactions, Grand Valley State University, with 369 transactions, and Central Michigan University, with 330 transactions. Saginaw Valley State University wasn’t far behind with 325 transactions. Transactions included voter registration, renewing license plate tabs, renewing driver’s licenses and much more.

The Mobile Office offered all of the services available at a traditional office. Customers could change their address, renew their driver’s license, get their tabs and even join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry. Staff were available to answer questions about voter identification, absentee ballots, locating a sample ballot and finding their polling place. Residents could also ask questions about the elimination of Driver Responsibility Fees, including those who have associated debt or a related driver’s license suspension.

Johnson said the voter registration drive supplements other efforts to register new voters, including: