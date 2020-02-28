Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

22nd Annual Dan Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race, March 7

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday, March 7 is the 22nd Annual Dan Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race at Marquette Mountain.

Th ski race is a unique with 4 separate events in one day. 1 run each of Downhill*, Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom. *U8 and U10 age groups will not compete in the downhill.

Dwight Johnson and Rico Zenti spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event and who Dan was.

Schedule of Events* Subject to change based on lift availablility
7:00—8:00 am ~ Registration

8:00—8:30 am ~ Inspection

8:30 am ~ DH training run

9:00 am ~ Downhill—From Top
Super G—Cliff’s Ridge

12:00 pm Giant Slalom—Rocket
Slalom—NASTAR

3:00 pm ~ Awards/Raffle Prize
Drawing

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood tops Gwinn; earns conference titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood tops Gwinn; earns conference titles"

College BB: Tech Men & Women top rival NMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "College BB: Tech Men & Women top rival NMU"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020"

Precious Metals 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-27-2020"