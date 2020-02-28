22nd Annual Dan Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race, March 7

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday, March 7 is the 22nd Annual Dan Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race at Marquette Mountain.

Th ski race is a unique with 4 separate events in one day. 1 run each of Downhill*, Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom. *U8 and U10 age groups will not compete in the downhill.

Dwight Johnson and Rico Zenti spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event and who Dan was.

Schedule of Events* Subject to change based on lift availablility

7:00—8:00 am ~ Registration



8:00—8:30 am ~ Inspection



8:30 am ~ DH training run



9:00 am ~ Downhill—From Top

Super G—Cliff’s Ridge



12:00 pm Giant Slalom—Rocket

Slalom—NASTAR

3:00 pm ~ Awards/Raffle Prize

Drawing

For more information, click here.

