23rd annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’ fundraiser for UPAWS July 17

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 23rd annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’ golf fundraiser for UPAWS is on July 17 at the Marquette Golf Club Heritage course.

Karen Rhodes, the organizer of the event spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of the details of the day plus other events coming up and the importance of funds for UPAWS.

Registration is at 9 am with a shotgun start at 10 am. $100 registration includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, and boxed lunch. There will also be a raffle, 50/50, silent auction and the chance for other prizes.

People interested in participating can call Karen at 906-869-0373 or email her at krhodes@upaws.org.

