CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fall Phantasm, a fundraiser for Marquette Fringe, will be held for the second year at Lakenenland Sculpture Park next month. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Marquette Fringe said the following about the event in a release:

This year, we step beyond the veil to the Festival of Myth & Fire. Join beings of the Earth Kingdom and the celestial Fire Realm as they meet for a celebration like no other. Don your cloaks, feathers, and wild adornments as we ride the potent magic of the Phantasm, illuminating the night with dance and song; sharing food and stories; and honoring all things mystical and wondrous.

The event is free to attend, but optional donation-based tickets are available to purchase leading up to the festival.

According to event organizers, the festival will include live music, food, and theatrical performances throughout the night. It will also include an immersive market, including thematic workshops, activities, art vendors, and unique drink offerings.

Proceeds raised from the event will contribute towards Marquette Fringe which aims to provide the community with an accessible platform to create, participate in, and experience art.

To stay up to date with Marquette Fringe and the Fall Phantasm, you can check out the Marquette Fringe website and Facebook page.