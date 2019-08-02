2nd Annual NAMI Walk

MARQUETTE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness – Alger/Marquette is getting ready for their annual walk.

It’s on September 14th at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This is the second year the organization has done this and it’s their only fundraiser.

Funds raised will benefit local programs for the alliance.

George Savolainen, NAMI Advocate said, “It goes to our programs like our ‘Family to Family’ class and for other speaking organizations. But, what we’re going to try to do if we raise enough money is to expand our services to maybe have other programs and to help people with mental illness and also help those who have loved ones with mental illness.”

Last year, over one hundred people walked and the alliance is hoping for more this year.

For more details about the walk, click here.