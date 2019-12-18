3 elk illegally shot in Michigan’s Pigeon River State Forest

News
Posted: / Updated:

Picture courtesy of Michigan Department of Natural Resources

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP)- Michigan conservation officers say three elk have been shot in Otsego County.

It’s the elk third poaching case in northern Michigan in about a month. Lt. Jim Gorno of the Department of Natural Resources says this is the state’s worst year for illegal killings of the animals. Gorno says the three adult elk cows were found in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt.

They apparently were shot last weekend while bedded down near each other. Officials are appealing to the public for information. Anonymous tips can be left with the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

NMU foodservice training incorporates more plant-based foods

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU foodservice training incorporates more plant-based foods"

Negaunee Township approves first recreational marijuana license

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee Township approves first recreational marijuana license"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019"

Barley's Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barley's Angels"

Type 1 Diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Type 1 Diabetes"

HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice"