3 Michigan communities get federal help for rural areas

DETROIT (AP) — Federal officials say Michigan is among 14 states benefiting from $65 million in investments for the improvement of community facilities in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says three Michigan communities will be receiving loans.

Munising will get $170,000 to buy a loader to help with snow removal and other public works. Beaverton will get $545,000 to convert a vacant library into its city hall. And the St. Ignace Building Authority will get $250,000 toward building a new fire station.

Federal officials say the investments will benefit more than 600,000 rural residents nationwide. 

