MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A project to resurface 3 miles of US-41 between Chocolay Township and Skandia begins on Monday, September 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The construction will stretch from from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road and is expected to last until Friday, October 14. Work will include milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, guardrail, and pavement markings.

Drivers can expect expect lane closures with traffic regulators throughout the course of the project.

The project is expected to directly and indirectly support 15 jobs.