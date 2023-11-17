UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Sure, the Winters can last from October to May and Spring lasts for a week in June. But the autumnal colors rival any in the New England area. Okay, the first part might be a bit of hyperbole, but it brings attention to the wild and ever-changing weather in the Upper Peninsula.

From the Porcupine Mountains in the west, to the Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigamme Highlands, and the shorelines of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, there are a lot of factors that come into play when predicting weather patterns and tracking systems moving through the region. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all forecast for the U.P.

In an effort to help you plan your day, our weather team has been working on a new look to help you better figure out whether you’ll need a shovel in the morning and an umbrella in the afternoon or if you need to ratchet strap your garbage can down before the wind carries it away.

Here are 3 things to know about how we’re bringing you the latest weather information for the upcoming season.

More Local – We are committed to our efforts bringing you a forecast relevant to your community. Take a look at some of the slides below. We can’t get to every town, but we’re hoping these maps hit close to home.

Focused Forecasting – We’ve changed our maps to help the Upper Peninsula stand out more so it’s easier to read. We also moved the banner at the top so you can see what’s coming off of Lake Superior. With four U.P. counties in Central Time, our banner displays both time zones so whatever community you live in, you don’t have to do math to figure out when a storm is coming. Slide the picture below to see the difference.