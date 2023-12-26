GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No, it’s not a Christmas-induced coma. The Detroit Lions are the NFC North champions.
For the first time since the 1993 season — before the NFC North was even formed — the Lions are division champs. And for the first time since Ford Field was opened, the Lions will host a playoff game.
The last one was Jan. 8, 1994. Brett Favre led the Packers into the Pontiac Silverdome, threw three touchdowns to Sterling Sharpe and ended Detroit’s season.
And every Lions fan knows the team’s playoff luck (0-7) hasn’t been any better in the 30 years since.
Where were you the last time the Lions hosted a playoff game? I was 6 years old. Some of my coworkers weren’t even born yet.
So many things have changed since then. Death, taxes, and Lions losses were always inevitable. But not anymore! Here’s a look at the way the world was the last time the Lions claimed a division title:
In 1993, a gallon of gas was just 65 cents.
In 1993, the Internet was in its infancy. The world was still waiting for Netscape, let alone GeoCities, Google and AOL Instant Messenger.
In 1993, Will Smith was exclusively known as The Fresh Prince, and no one had heard of Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos or Monica Lewinsky.
In 1993, MTV only had one reality TV show.
In 1993, Apple Inc. was a struggling computer company that was at risk of declaring bankruptcy.
In 1993, Homer had yet to “fade into the bushes” and was nearly two decades away from being an all-time GIF.
In 1993, O.J. Simpson was still a beloved football star, broadcaster and actor.
In 1993, Tom Brady was just a high schooler and Bill Belichick was struggling to resurrect the Cleveland Browns.
In 1993, superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles weren’t born yet.
In 1993, Michael Keaton was Batman, not Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Dante Pereira-Olson or Robert Pattinson.