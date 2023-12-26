GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No, it’s not a Christmas-induced coma. The Detroit Lions are the NFC North champions.

For the first time since the 1993 season — before the NFC North was even formed — the Lions are division champs. And for the first time since Ford Field was opened, the Lions will host a playoff game.

The last one was Jan. 8, 1994. Brett Favre led the Packers into the Pontiac Silverdome, threw three touchdowns to Sterling Sharpe and ended Detroit’s season.

Lions fans in era-appropriate attire celebrate the team’s 30-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 2, 1994. (WOOD TV8 file)

Running back Eric Lynch punches the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown to help the Lions beat the Packers 30-20 on Jan. 2, 1994, clinching the NFC Central Division title. (WOOD TV8 file)

It was Barry Sanders who helped the Lions clinch the 1993 NFC Central Division title. It was former Grand Valley State Laker Eric Lynch who filled in for the injured superstar and racked up two touchdowns and 144 total yards in the 30-20 win over the Packers. (WOOD TV8 file)

Former Detroit Lions coach Wayne Fontes speaks with Jack Doles following the team’s 30-20 win over the Green Bay Packers to seal the team’s NFC Central Division title in 1993. It’s pretty clear from the sweater that this screengrab is from 1993, right? (WOOD TV8)

And every Lions fan knows the team’s playoff luck (0-7) hasn’t been any better in the 30 years since.

Where were you the last time the Lions hosted a playoff game? I was 6 years old. Some of my coworkers weren’t even born yet.

So many things have changed since then. Death, taxes, and Lions losses were always inevitable. But not anymore! Here’s a look at the way the world was the last time the Lions claimed a division title:

A very “1993” photo. Soon-to-be-sworn-in-president Bill Clinton poses alongside “The Fresh Prince” rapper and actor Will Smith. (AP file)

In 1993, a gallon of gas was just 65 cents.

In 1993, the Internet was in its infancy. The world was still waiting for Netscape, let alone GeoCities, Google and AOL Instant Messenger.

In 1993, Will Smith was exclusively known as The Fresh Prince, and no one had heard of Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos or Monica Lewinsky.

In 1993, MTV only had one reality TV show.

Cleveland Browns head coach Bill Belichick laments a loss to Denver during the 1993 season, years before he starts his legacy run with six Super Bowls in New England. (AP file)

In 1993, Apple Inc. was a struggling computer company that was at risk of declaring bankruptcy.

In 1993, Homer had yet to “fade into the bushes” and was nearly two decades away from being an all-time GIF.

In 1993, O.J. Simpson was still a beloved football star, broadcaster and actor.

In 1993, Tom Brady was just a high schooler and Bill Belichick was struggling to resurrect the Cleveland Browns.

In 1993, superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles weren’t born yet.

In 1993, Michael Keaton was Batman, not Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Dante Pereira-Olson or Robert Pattinson.