30,000 people participate in 62nd Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

ST. IGNACE/MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority estimates that 30,000 people walked the 62nd Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk this Labor Day holiday.

The bridge was closed to drivers from 6:30 a.m. to noon to allow people to walk on the bridge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance and gave some remarks before the walk. Not only was this her first Mackinac Bridge Walk governor, but it was also the first time she’s ever participated in the walk.

Local 3 was there this more and caught some of the sights and sounds from the event.