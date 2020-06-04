32nd annual Petunia Pandemonium a little different this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 32nd annual planting of Petunia Pandemonium will take place Friday morning, June 5 and Saturday morning, June 6 in south Marquette.

This award-winning project, sponsored by the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee,Inc., creates a colorful, welcoming gateway from the south into Marquette each summer.

The flowers are planted from Furnace Street to the roundabout to the Lake Superior Partnership along US Hwy 41 South in an annual explosion of colorful blossoms which bloom

for five months.

Usually planted by school children and the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Petunia Pandemonium is being planted by Beautification Committee members and friends in order to maintain social distancing and safety.

The committee this year is especially devoted to providing beautiful flowers for the community in these stressful times.

The annual Garden Tour, the organizations’s major fundraiser, has been cancelled for 2020.

Community members wishing to help financially can make checks out to MBRC and mail them to P.O. Box 334, Marquette, MI 49855.