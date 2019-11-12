37th annual Trim the Tree fundraiser for Special Olympics November 21

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- On Thursday, November 21 Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 will be having their 37th annual Trim the Tree fundraiser.

It’s from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Marquette with a suggested donation on $10. Funds raised will benefit Special Olympics athletes with things like uniforms, travel and food when they compete.

Sean O’Donnell and Alice Reynolds who are on the committee to put the event together spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the fundraiser.

