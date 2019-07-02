3rd annual Cemetery Tour

The Ishpeming Area Historical Society is pleased to announce their upcoming 2019 Cemetery Tour dates. Learn about notable Ishpeming residents including Julius Ropes, John Penglase and more.

This year’s cemetery tour kicks off during the fourth of July holiday with tours at 3 pm on July 3rd, 5th, and 6th. After that, there will be tours every Tuesday evening during July and August.

The tours on July 30th and August 27th will be lawn chair and wheel chair friendly as they will be more of a lecture-style tour. In addition, there will be evening tours on Thursday, July 25th and Thursday, August 22nd for those who can’t make it on Tuesdays. All evening tours begin at 6:30 pm.

The tour is canceled if there is inclement weather. Meet in front of the cemetery at the sexton’s office. The cost for each tour is $5 which benefits the Ishpeming Area Historical Society.

Groups can be accommodated with private tours. To schedule a private tour, message the Historical Society on Facebook at Facebook.com/IshpemingAreaHistoricalSociety.