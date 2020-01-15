3rd annual Marquette County Police and Firemen’s Ball set for January 25

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For three years now, Wealth Strategy Group is hosting the annual Marquette County Police and Firemen’s Ball on January 25.

The Marquette County Police and Firemen’s Ball is an annual event that raises money to be donated to local charities and organizations in honor of our police and firefighters. Through donations and sponsorships of local businesses and individuals, the event has been to donate nearly $15,000 in the first two years of the Ball being held.

Rich Tegge, President of Wealth Strategy Group spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

The event starts at 5:30 and will be held at the new Northern Center at NMU.

For ticket information, click here.

