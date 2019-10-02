3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire

PHILADELPHIA, TN (WCMH) — Students at a Tennessee elementary school came together to surprise a classmate who lost all his toys in a house fire.  

A post by Philadelphia Elementary School, shared the great moment Daniel Hunt learned how much he meant to his classmates.  

Daniel lost all of his belongings in a house fire two weeks ago. 

So, Daniel’s 3rd grade classmates held a secret toy drive to replace all the ones he lost in the fire. 

Photos shared on the Facebook post show Daniel being surprised by the toys and then being swarmed in a giant hug by his classmates.  

Last week, one of our Warriors, Daniel Hunt, lost all of this belongings in a house fire. His 3rd grade teachers and…

Posted by Philadelphia Elementary School on Friday, September 27, 2019

“This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES!” the post reads. 

