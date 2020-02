EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – 4-H is the largest youth development organization in Michigan. Each year more than 200,000 young people, ages 5-19, explore what interests and excites them as they grow with Michigan 4-H.

Liana Pepin with 4-H Youth Development in Marquette County spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what 4-H is and about their Exploration Days in June where people can see what life at Michigan State University is like.

For more information 4-H Exploration Days, click here.