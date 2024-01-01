GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Four people are dead and two more are recovering in a hospital after a home exploded in Metro Detroit.

The Northfield Township Police Department says it happened Saturday afternoon at a home in a rural area about 10 miles north of Ann Arbor.

When first responders arrived, they found the home completely destroyed. Debris from the explosion covered approximately 2 acres of the property.

Investigators found that six people were inside the home at the time. Three were pronounced dead on scene. Three others were rushed to a nearby hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, one of those patients had died. The other two remain hospitalized.

Several area agencies are helping local police and fire officials investigate exactly what happened, including the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

According to the Detroit News, people miles away reported hearing and feeling the explosion. One person who lives a block away says the sound reminded him of a warzone.

“I looked up in the air and seen all the stuff up in the air. It was insulation … it was like 300-400 feet up in the air. A big cloud: insulation, cardboard and paper. As soon as I seen that, I knew it was a house,” the neighbor told the Detroit News.