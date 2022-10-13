BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County.

According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.

The child was transported to an area hospital where Flight For Life was responding for possible transport of the patient.

However, officials report the 4-year-old died from their injuries at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and is being led by the Crash Investigation Team for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincerest condolences to the family of the child, and our support to our own employees and all first responders who responded to this tragic incident,” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

No further details were provided and Local 5 News will update this should any more information be released regarding the incident.