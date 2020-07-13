40 swimmers stranded on Little Presque Island rescued over weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, July 11 Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of six swimmers in distress on Little Presque Island, and one swimmer stranded on a rock.

Strong currents and three foot waves in the area were reported where the swimmers were in distress.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the six swimmers had made it safely to shore, and there were now two people stranded on a rock off shore.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division launched two boats to assist the swimmers on Little Presque Island, in doing so learned that there were more people stranded on the island. A Special Operations team member was dropped off on the island to attempt to locate those stranded. Two Special Operations boats circled the island to look for anyone in need of assistance.

Forty swimmers were helped safely to shore. No injuries were reported.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette Township Fire and Rescue, UP Health System – Marquette EMS, Chocolay Township Fire Department, Marquette City Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.