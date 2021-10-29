41 North Film Festival set to return to Michigan Tech this November

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – 41 North Film Festival will return to Michigan Tech’s Rosza Center for the Performing Arts, running from November 4-7. The festival plans to showcase over thirty films and will feature special guest speakers as well as music between screenings.

The festival is free and open to the public. Michigan Tech students will need their Huskycard to attend, while all other attendees can reserve tickets by visiting tickets.mtu.edu or by calling 906-487-2073. Tickets will also be available in the lobby of the Rosza Center before each screening.

For a full list of films and other planned events, visit 41 North Film Festival’s website.