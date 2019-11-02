41 North Film Festival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The 41 North Film Festival is happening this weekend on the campus of Michigan Tech University.

Almost 30 films will be on display over the course of 4 days inside the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts.

The director of the film festival says people should expect a variety of things to see.

Erin Smith adds, “Primarily documentaries but also indie-narrative films and short films as well. Our featured film for the whole festival I would say is the film Angelique’s Isle which is inspired by the true story who was an Anishinaabe woman who with her husband during the copper rush in the 1840s was stranded on Isle Royale.”

There are some activities and events that go along with some of the films.

For more information on the 41 North Film Festival click here.

