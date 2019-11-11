44th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

MICHIGAN (WJMN)- Nov. 10 marked 44 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior, about 17 miles outside of Whitefish Bay. The freighter was more than 700 feet long and weighed more than 13,000 tons.

10 foot high waves and 50-knot winds got the best of the Edmund Fitzgerald. 26,000 tons of taconite from Superior, Wisconsin was on board when it went down. The entire 29-person crew died when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior on November 10, 1975.

Marquette Mayor Fred Stonehouse said, “The Edmund Fitzgerald was an ore carrier very similar in size to the ones that come and go from Marquette all the time. The loss of the vessel and why the vessel sank remains still an open question today, 39 years later. The reason the Fitzgerald is so important, is because it has come, over time, to be a memorial to all shipwrecks lost on the Great Lakes and all men and women lost with those shipwrecks.”

There have been about 7,000 shipwrecks and 30,000 victims of shipwrecks on the Great Lakes.