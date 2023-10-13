MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Marquette has announced it is the recipient of a substantial grant from the Department of Natural Resources.

In a release Friday, the city shared the DNR had given it a Michigan Spark Grant for $458,800 to revitalize Father Marquette/Lion’s Lakeside Park and transform the vacant building that formerly served as the of the Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is to create a community gateway through the revamping of the park, and to create a regional recreation trailhead by repurposing the blighted, historic building. Planned improvements include a paved connecting trail, a new bathroom, fresh landscaping, and an information kiosk.

You can learn more about the DNR’s Spark grants over on their website.