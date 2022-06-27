UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrations are planned in many locations across the UP for the 4th of July. Below is a list of some of the events planned this year.
Local 3 will continue adding to the list as we learn of additional festivities. If you have additional information for events not listed here, please contact Local 3 at news@upmatters.com.
Escanaba:
- The Escanaba City Band will play beginning at 8:30 p.m. on the 4th at Ludington Park, leading up to the fireworks display beginning at dusk. In the event of a cancellation, a makeup date is set for July 10.
Gladstone:
- The city of Gladstone’s 4th of July celebration will begin at 8 a.m. with a Kiwanis Firecracker Run.
- The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Delta Avenue.
- Fireworks will begin at dusk at Ludington Park in Escanaba.
Iron Mountain + Kingsford:
- The Iron Mountain/Kingsford Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Woodward Ave (at Balsam St), then east on Woodward, north on Carpenter Ave, then east on H St, & ends at Midtown Mall. You can find a map of the route here.
- Fireworks begin at dusk on Millie Hill in Iron Mountain.
Ishpeming:
- Ishpeming’s Festivities will be held on Saturday, July 2nd, beginning with the Daryl Champion Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m. The Community Parade will follow at 10:30.
Marquette:
- Marquette’s Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade will begin at 2 p.m. The route will proceed down Washington from McClellan to Third Street, and then Third to Baraga.
- A fireworks display is planned for Monday, July 4 beginning at dusk with a rain date of July 5 in case of postponement. The city has six recommended viewing and parking locations to watch the show. You can find a map of the viewing and parking locations here.
- You can find full details on the day’s events here.
Munising:
- The Munising parade will begin at noon. You can find a map of the parade route here.
- The city will have multiple events going on throughout the day leading up to fireworks beginning at dusk. You can find a full schedule of events here.
Norway:
- Norway’s 4th of July celebration begins with a Kids’ Parade at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by the main parade down Main Street.
- The Norway City Band will perform at the Norway Band Shell leading up to the fireworks display at dusk.
Sault Ste. Marie:
- The city of Sault Ste. Marie Independence Day Parade will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Ashmun Street and Portage Avenue. You can click here for the registration form to be in the parade.
- Sault Ste. Marie’s fireworks display will take place on July 4 beginning at dusk. The city recommends viewing the show from the waterfront along the St. Marys River.