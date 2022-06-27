Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrations are planned in many locations across the UP for the 4th of July. Below is a list of some of the events planned this year.

Local 3 will continue adding to the list as we learn of additional festivities. If you have additional information for events not listed here, please contact Local 3 at news@upmatters.com.

Escanaba:

The Escanaba City Band will play beginning at 8:30 p.m. on the 4th at Ludington Park, leading up to the fireworks display beginning at dusk. In the event of a cancellation, a makeup date is set for July 10.

Gladstone:

The city of Gladstone’s 4th of July celebration will begin at 8 a.m. with a Kiwanis Firecracker Run.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Delta Avenue.

Fireworks will begin at dusk at Ludington Park in Escanaba.

Iron Mountain + Kingsford:

The Iron Mountain/Kingsford Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Woodward Ave (at Balsam St), then east on Woodward, north on Carpenter Ave, then east on H St, & ends at Midtown Mall. You can find a map of the route here.

Fireworks begin at dusk on Millie Hill in Iron Mountain.

Ishpeming:

Ishpeming’s Festivities will be held on Saturday, July 2nd, beginning with the Daryl Champion Kids Bike Parade at 9:30 a.m. The Community Parade will follow at 10:30.

Marquette:

Marquette’s Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade will begin at 2 p.m. The route will proceed down Washington from McClellan to Third Street, and then Third to Baraga.

A fireworks display is planned for Monday, July 4 beginning at dusk with a rain date of July 5 in case of postponement. The city has six recommended viewing and parking locations to watch the show. You can find a map of the viewing and parking locations here.

You can find full details on the day’s events here.

Munising:

The Munising parade will begin at noon. You can find a map of the parade route here.

The city will have multiple events going on throughout the day leading up to fireworks beginning at dusk. You can find a full schedule of events here.

Norway:

Norway’s 4th of July celebration begins with a Kids’ Parade at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by the main parade down Main Street.

The Norway City Band will perform at the Norway Band Shell leading up to the fireworks display at dusk.

Sault Ste. Marie: