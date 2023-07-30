GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were rescued from a burning boat at Pictured Rocks Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

Around 10:55 a.m., crews from the Coast Guard Station Marquette were out doing a routine safety patrol near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when they noticed smoke coming from a 30-foot Cabin Cruiser boat.

The Coast Guard soon learned the boat was experiencing an engine fire and passed the owner a fire extinguisher. When that did not put out the fire, the Coast Guard crew evacuated the five adults on the Cabin Cruiser. The fire spread, soon engulfing the entire boat. It was burned to the waterline, the Coast Guard said.

Crews transported the five adults to Cinder Pond Marina with no injuries.

Pollution Responders inspected the scene Sunday morning and said all diesel fuel on the vessel had been burned in the fire and “no pollution threat existed,” according to the Coast Guard. A commercial salvage company will remove the boat remains Monday.