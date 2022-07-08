NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rain and severe weather played a role in the collapse of Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin Sports Complex which had as many as 50 people inside.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, on July 5 around 7:45 p.m., crews were sent to 5330 South Racine Avenue for a building collapse. Officials say that there were as many as 50 people inside the building. The building was the Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin (OAW) Sports Complex.

The natural gas supply to the building was shut off, as a strong order was coming from the front door. The building owner was onside and was reportedly ‘confident’ that everyone got out of the building due to the security footage.

No one was allowed to enter the building and it was deemed ‘very unsafe’. The roof collapsed on the southwest corner and authorities said it was possibly due to water build-up on the roof.

The cause is still under investigation, and authorities are further determining the cause of the collapse.

Everyone inside the building reportedly made it out safely and no injuries were reported. The following agencies were involved in the decision-making process and mitigation:

City of New Berlin Emergency Management Director Jim Burns

Building Owner Aaron Kahle

New Berlin City Building and Electrical Inspectors

New Berlin Streets Supervisor Steve Brooks

Fire Chief Mark Polzin

Mayor Dave Ament

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.